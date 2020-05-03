Pacers' Myles Turner Donates $50K After Father Treated for Coronavirus

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner donated $50,000 to Texas Health Resources to help the fight against the coronavirus, per CBS DFW.



Turner is a native of Bedford, Texas, who went to school at the University of Texas and currently resides in Colleyville.

His father, David, tested positive for COVID-19 but was successfully treated at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford.

Turner described his father's illness last month on Pull Up with CJ McCollum.



"My dad actually got it. He made a full recovery," he said, via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports. "... My dad has underlying conditions as well. He's 55, 56 years old. So, he has underlying conditions. And he was in the hospital for damn near a week, maybe six or seven days. I think that's when I kind of started taking it more serious."

Tarrant County has had 71 confirmed deaths due to the respiratory disease, and 872 people have died in Texas as of Sunday, per CNN.com.