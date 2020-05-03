Windhorst: There's 'Discussion' NBA Season May Not Resume Until Fall 2020

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly considering pushing the restart of the 2019-20 season all the way back until fall.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke on the league's latest thinking in a Sunday appearance on SportsCenter:

"This is actually an interesting thing that has happened the last few days. The owners have gotten together and begun considering starting next season, the 2020-21 season, in December. And that is important. And there's good news and bad news. And let's start with the good news on a Sunday morning. This means that they really do believe that they can get the rest of this season in at some point. And this maneuver and these discussions are designed to build runway to allow themselves to do that. There's an optimism there that's gonna happen. Here's the bad news: They don't think it's gonna be able to happen any time soon, and they're going to need that additional runway. And so this may be something that doesn't get played out in final until the fall. There's even been discussion about not restarting until the fall. So, a lot of things on the table, but there is some optimism there that's hidden in these latest moves."

The NBA has not made any public commitment to a timeframe for returning to action. However, the league has been publicly committed to finishing the 2019-20 regular season if at all possible.

