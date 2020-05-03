Windhorst: There's 'Discussion' NBA Season May Not Resume Until Fall 2020

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly considering pushing the restart of the 2019-20 season all the way back until fall.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst spoke on the league's latest thinking in a Sunday appearance on SportsCenter:

"This is actually an interesting thing that has happened the last few days. The owners have gotten together and begun considering starting next season, the 2020-21 season, in December. And that is important. And there's good news and bad news. And let's start with the good news on a Sunday morning. This means that they really do believe that they can get the rest of this season in at some point. And this maneuver and these discussions are designed to build runway to allow themselves to do that. There's an optimism there that's gonna happen. Here's the bad news: They don't think it's gonna be able to happen any time soon, and they're going to need that additional runway. And so this may be something that doesn't get played out in final until the fall. There's even been discussion about not restarting until the fall. So, a lot of things on the table, but there is some optimism there that's hidden in these latest moves."

The NBA has not made any public commitment to a timeframe for returning to action. However, the league has been publicly committed to finishing the 2019-20 regular season if at all possible.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    What a CP3-Knicks Trade Would Mean for Those Involved

    New York believes bringing Paul in would 'jumpstart the franchise's effort to build a winning culture' (SNY)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What a CP3-Knicks Trade Would Mean for Those Involved

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    How Young Kobe Worked Up the Nerve to Be Like Mike

    Inside the moment from the 1998 ASG that tied two NBA icons together forever

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Young Kobe Worked Up the Nerve to Be Like Mike

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Josh Hart DESTROYS Keyboard 🤬

    Pelicans wing rages after dying in 'Call of Duty' during his Twitch stream

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Josh Hart DESTROYS Keyboard 🤬

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting MJ, Olajuwon and the 1984 NBA Draft

    With seven All-Stars—and a future HC in Rick Carlisle—there's never been as deep of a class as 1984's

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting MJ, Olajuwon and the 1984 NBA Draft

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report