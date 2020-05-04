Ranking the 4 NFL Teams That Blew the 2020 Offseason

3 of 4

Harry How/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers caused a media stir when they selected quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft. That's not where the team's brain trust went off the rails.

The Packers didn't hide their high interest in a quarterback. Aaron Rodgers spoke on the subject weeks before the possibility became a reality, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

"I know where we're at as an organization and where I'm at in my career. I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I'm confident enough. I've always felt like it doesn't matter who you bring in; they're not going be able to beat me out anytime soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my plays."

Based on Rodgers' comments, he shouldn't feel blindsided or threatened by the Packers' first-round pick. He's a two-time league MVP and put together a solid 2019 campaign, throwing for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Although talented, Love needs time to clean up his footwork in the pocket and build anticipation on tight-window throws.

On the flip side, Rodgers stated, he wanted players who can "come in and help us right away." That's where the Packers let him down—in a big way.

Green Bay's 2020 class won't have much impact on the offensive side of the ball in the upcoming campaign. This group seems geared toward the 2021 season and beyond.

Right now, Love is in position to become Rodgers' successor.

A.J. Dillon is a 6'0", 247-pound bruising back who can handle carries within a run-heavy offense, which is the new direction, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Yet he's unlikely to leapfrog Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, who combined for 2,271 yards and 25 touchdowns from scrimmage last year. The Boston College product will probably take on a limited role in 2020.

Josiah Deguara caught 77 passes for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns over the last two terms at Cincinnati. The Packers will tap into his versatility, but the rookie third-rounder's role seems undetermined, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official website.

"I think he'll be able to line up in-line with his hand down, I think he'll line up in the slot, back as a fullback, an H-back," Gutekunst said. "But I think he can be a matchup piece that can move into all those different spots."

Green Bay doesn't have much uncertainty across the offensive line with Rick Wagner slated to replace Bryan Bulaga at right tackle. The trio of rookie sixth-round offensive linemen—Jon Runyan, Jake Hanson and Simon Stepaniak—will likely serve in reserve roles.

Where's the immediate help for Rodgers?

Wideout Devin Funchess missed all but one game with a broken collarbone last season. With more than 44 receptions in one campaign (2017), he's a modest investment for an offense that needs a reliable pass-catcher on the perimeter other than Davante Adams.

The Texans' trades could work out for the better if Johnson and Cooks avoid injuries. In 2019, the Packers ranked 15th in scoring and did little to improve the core of their offense for the 2020 campaign. General manager Brian Gutekunst and Co. seem to have more focus on the distant future.