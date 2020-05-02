Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart After Andy Dalton's Reported $7M Contract

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $7 million ($3 million guaranteed), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dalton, who is from Katy, Texas, and went to TCU, will return to his home state to back up fifth-year signal-caller Dak Prescott.

Here's a look at the latest Cowboys depth chart as well as notes on Dalton.

Depth Chart

QB: Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Cooper Rush

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

WR 1: Amari Cooper

WR 2: Michael Gallup

WR 3: CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson, Devin Smith

TE: Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

LT: Tyron Smith

LG: Connor Williams, Connor McGovern

C: Joe Looney, Adam Redmond

RG: Zack Martin, Wyatt Miller

RT: La'el Collins, Brandon Knight

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Dalton has played nine NFL seasons, all with the Bengals. He led Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first five campaigns.

His best year arguably occurred in 2015, when he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 8.4 yards per attempt, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games.

The Bengals started that season 8-0 and sat 10-2 entering a Week 14 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Dalton suffered a fractured thumb against the AFC North rival and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.

The three-time Pro Bowler never found the same success during the latter half of his Bengals career, as the team failed to make the playoffs from 2016-2019. The Red Rifle was even benched for Ryan Finley in 2019 but regained his spot later in the year.

Dalton lost his spot on the team after the Bengals embarked on a new era and drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick of the 2020 draft. They released Dalton on Thursday.

He didn't need to wait long to find a new job, though, as he'll provide insurance in case Prescott can't start.

Not every team can say it has a backup as decorated and experienced as the three-time Pro Bowler and 133-game starter, but Dallas can count itself among that group after adding Dalton into the mix.