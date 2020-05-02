Andy Dalton's Career Earnings After Reported $7M Contract with Cowboys

Gary Landers/Associated Press

As Andy Dalton's time in Cincinnati came to an end this week, his net worth continued to soar up.

That's especially true in the wake of his new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, where ESPN's Adam Schefter notes he'll earn $7 million ($3 million guaranteed) to serve as a backup to Dak Prescott alongside Cooper Rush.

According to Spotrac.com, Dalton's career earnings will now top $90.5 million should he reach the full value of his one-year deal.

After spending the past nine seasons with the Bengals, the team is moving forward with April's No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow taking over the offense.

Dalton was thought to be on his way out of town even before Cincy landed the No. 1 pick with the team cratering last season, going 2-14 with glaring holes all over the roster.

At 32 years old and with plenty of experience on his resume, the backup role suits him quite well, and Dallas may prove the best-case scenario as his landing spot.

The Cowboys are all-in on their title hunt this season, as the top offense in the NFL last year has seemingly only gotten stronger.

Not only is Prescott back, but the team also re-signed wideout Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million contract before lucking out in the draft and nabbing highly touted receiver CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma.

Giving Dalton $7 million to serve as an insurance policy of sorts became more or less vital given the amount the team has already invested in this roster.

The move also serves as a homecoming with the Texas native having played his college football at nearby TCU in Fort Worth.