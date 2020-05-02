Browns Rumors: CLE Was 'Drawn To' Grant Delpit's 'Intelligence and Ball Skills'

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns were reportedly drawn to LSU safety Grant Delpit, their second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, because of his "intelligence and ball skills" despite his struggles in 2019.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic reported Saturday the Browns view Delpit as an "immediate upgrade at deep safety" who can eventually develop into a "building block" for the team's defense.

