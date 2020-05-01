Dwyane Wade, Aaron Gordon Break Down Dunk Contest Controversy on IG Live Video

David Banks/Associated Press

Nearly three months after a controversial ending to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest arguably robbed Aaron Gordon of the title, the Orlando Magic star and his most infamous judge, Dwyane Wade, took to Instagram Live to finally discuss the epic evening.

While several judges reportedly agreed Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. should've finished with the same score, Wade gave a slight edge to Jones. That swung the final tally and left Gordon empty-handed.

On Friday, Wade finally explained himself.

"We didn't feel you lost the dunk contest overall," Wade said. "It was about the dunk."

To correct the record once and for all, Wade suggested Gordon and Jones should link up for a one-on-one dunk-off in the same way Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have done in golf with "The Match."

Gordon said he'd consider it as long as "the cheese is right."

With the NBA currently on hiatus, a redo of one of the most disputed dunk contests in recent memory may be necessary.