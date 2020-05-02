Otis' Money in the Bank Win, Wyatt Family Reunion?, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Otis' Money in the Bank Win, Wyatt Family Reunion?, More WWE SmackDown FalloutMay 2, 2020
Friday's edition of SmackDown focused on high-stakes wrestling. Two Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers mostly filled out the fields, and a few more key wins could decide the future of the brand.
Otis pulled off a second victory over Dolph Ziggler, putting him in the biggest match of his career. With a wide-open field, it is not out of the question that the Heavy Machinery star could pull off an upset. He could certainly at least make a major impact.
Braun Strowman called out Bray Wyatt, but the Firefly Fun House remains a safe space for the former universal champion. He continued to taunt The Monster Among Men, questioning whether he will rejoin the flock as The Black Sheep.
Mandy Rose tried to qualify for Money in the Bank just like Otis, but Sonya Deville ruined her former best friend's opportunity. The two are on a collision course that could change both their careers.
The Forgotten Sons got a chance to fight New Day, and the numbers game was too much for Kofi Kingston and Big E, setting up Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake as future title contenders.
The blue brand was labelled as the "land of opportunity" a few years ago. Friday's show felt like a chance to fulfill that promise to upcoming stars.
Otis Could Be True Wild Card in Wide-Open Money in the Bank Field
Otis looked to prove his first victory over Dolph Ziggler was no fluke. He took the best offense The Showoff could throw at him and kept getting back up. Even the Zig Zag was not enough. However, The Caterpillar was, as the Heavy Machinery star recovered to hit his signature elbow for the win.
It is surprising to see just how far Otis has risen in a short time. It is possible he would not have competed at Money in the Bank with a full roster on hand, but he has stepped up to the plate with the opportunities presented.
While the Heavy Machinery star is not likely to win, he makes for an interesting wild card. It is hard to say what he will do. He can have fun in the contest at WWE Corporate Headquarters on May 10.
It is not out of the question that WWE could tease an Otis win. He has done so much and gotten over—at least on the internet. A full crowd would likely be eating up this story.
The men's Money in the Bank ladder match is wide-open. Daniel Bryan and King Corbin have already won Money in the Bank. Rey Mysterio is a veteran who does not need the case. Only Aleister Black stands out as a potential winner.
Someone could have a thought at the last minute and decide Otis makes sense to hold the Money in the Bank briefcase.
Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt on the Verge of Reforming Wyatt Family
Braun Strowman called out Bray Wyatt, demanding he face him. Instead, Wyatt appeared in the Firefly Fun House. He promised to add a new happy ending to his story with The Monster Among Men. He would help The Black Sheep return to the flock.
The story that continues to build between these two is focusing on Wyatt's desire to bring Strowman back to his family. It has changed the perspective of each man's goal at WWE Money in the Bank.
Strowman has been solid as a babyface monster, but he has not landed quite as often as most expected. A fresh start could be good for him. It would not be the first time Wyatt has indoctrinated someone, but this can lead to a better slow-burn build than it did with Daniel Bryan or Randy Orton.
If The Monster cannot escape the Firefly Fun House for a while, he would be forced to evolve until he can break Wyatt's spell. This story could do wonders for both men.
It would also perfectly set up The Fiend to regain the WWE Universal Championship without hurting Strowman. If he's just not ready to break away from Wyatt, he can build back up to that moment and perhaps get a second world title run when he has gotten over fully with fans again.
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Headed for Biggest Opportunity of Their Careers
Mandy Rose tried to prove herself against Carmella to take the next step forward by earning a Money in the Bank spot. However, Sonya Deville distracted her to set up The Princess of Staten Island's win. Afterward, Deville injured God's Greatest Creation by kicking her into the steel steps.
Rose and her former best friend have told a surprisingly layered story that has allowed both women to shine. Deville, in particular, has stood out more than she ever has in WWE.
It is only a matter of time before the two women clash. On the surface, it is not a great combination of in-ring talent, but the story they have told gives them a chance to elevate everything they are involved in.
If the two can prove their worth together, both should thrive on their own thereafter. This story has a chance to put Rose and her new nightmare into title contention in a division devoid of top contenders.
It remains to be seen whether either woman is ready for that opportunity, but it's always good to give wrestlers a chance, especially when they are nailing everything given to them.
The Forgotten Sons Starting Stronger Than Entire NXT Run
The Forgotten Sons showed how dangerous they can be against New Day on Friday. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake isolated Kofi Kingston while Jaxson Ryker eliminated Big E behind the referee's back. This set up a reverse DDT-foot stomp combination for the win.
The Forgotten Sons never had much of a chance to shine in NXT. To be fair, the competition level was high, but no effort was made to develop their characters. This could be a rare opportunity where a move from NXT presents a huge boost in credibility.
This team may not be stacked with the best talent out there, but they put in the work. Blake and Cutler are athletic and have tag team chemistry. Ryker also has the look to rise in the ranks and is the talker of the trio.
It is odd to have the SmackDown tag team champions so definitively, but it is the right move in establishing the Forgotten Sons. Until Xavier Woods can return, New Day is a man down against a well-oiled machine.
It will be interesting to see how far Cutler, Blake and Ryker can go together. It would not be shocking to see this push lead them to the tag titles.