Otis' Money in the Bank Win, Wyatt Family Reunion?, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's edition of SmackDown focused on high-stakes wrestling. Two Money in the Bank ladder match qualifiers mostly filled out the fields, and a few more key wins could decide the future of the brand.

Otis pulled off a second victory over Dolph Ziggler, putting him in the biggest match of his career. With a wide-open field, it is not out of the question that the Heavy Machinery star could pull off an upset. He could certainly at least make a major impact.

Braun Strowman called out Bray Wyatt, but the Firefly Fun House remains a safe space for the former universal champion. He continued to taunt The Monster Among Men, questioning whether he will rejoin the flock as The Black Sheep.

Mandy Rose tried to qualify for Money in the Bank just like Otis, but Sonya Deville ruined her former best friend's opportunity. The two are on a collision course that could change both their careers.

The Forgotten Sons got a chance to fight New Day, and the numbers game was too much for Kofi Kingston and Big E, setting up Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake as future title contenders.

The blue brand was labelled as the "land of opportunity" a few years ago. Friday's show felt like a chance to fulfill that promise to upcoming stars.