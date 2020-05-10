Final Picks for Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt and WWE Money in the Bank Match Card

Final Picks for Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt and WWE Money in the Bank Match CardMay 10, 2020
WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will see six men and women "climb the corporate ladder" in a way never before seen.
This year, the two ladder matches were moved to WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut with the Superstars battling it out atop Titan Towers.
Money in the Bank was already an unpredictable concept with its cash-ins. Now, fans have no idea what to expect for even the match itself!
But with those in mind, the Universal and WWE Championships up for grabs and more, let's go through one final round of picks and predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2020.
Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro
Despite how Jeff Hardy has only interacted with Sheamus since his return, and Cesaro has been firmly feuding with Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak, The Charismatic Enigma and The Swiss Superman are set to clash.
As nothing is on the line, there's no storyline to stem from and this will lead nowhere, this means WWE put these two together to simply have a match for the sake of getting Hardy on the card.
Cesaro's a great worker, so he'll help Hardy shake off any ring rust and make sure he looks great. Then, Hardy will get the win, which will give him more momentum to carry him further into his rivalry with The Celtic Warrior.
Hardy vs. Sheamus will happen at Backlash, likely, while Cesaro's spot at Money in the Bank will just be as enhancement talent.
Prediction: Hardy wins.
R-Truth vs. MVP
Like the Hardy vs. Cesaro match, R-Truth and MVP are fighting for no apparent reason other than to have another match on the card.
It's strange WWE ignored some of the other feuds going on that could have filled this spot, such as The Street Profits against The Viking Raiders, a squash match to build Jinder Mahal or Bobby Lashley, the Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville feud or more.
But maybe there's a plan with this. MVP has taken on Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne as proteges and is coaching them to beat Cedric Alexander and Ricochet.
Perhaps after this match, R-Truth will team up with Ricochet and Alexander to act as a mentor to them in opposition of MVP and this match is setting that up.
If that's the case, either one can win and it would make sense. Whoever loses could want some measure of revenge to prove it was a fluke, which could easily lead to a six-man tag team match on the next episode of Raw.
Prediction: MVP wins.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Tamina
Tamina already lost an opportunity to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks back. This is true to her character, as she's spent 10 years in WWE and has never won a single title.
This event won't be an exception to the rule. She's going to fail yet again, likely due to interference by Sasha Banks on the champion's behalf.
The Boss has had some issues with Bayley lately, but WWE has teased a feud between them for two years. It's not going to spark from a title change resulting in Tamina as the new champion, that's for sure.
This is a placeholder match to eat up more time until probably SummerSlam, when Bayley vs. Banks will hopefully take place.
Until then, this is business as usual. Bayley will win and continue her year-long reign (minus a four-day interruption) without much fanfare.
Prediction: Bayley retains.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match
If any title is going to change hands at this show, it will likely be this. A Fatal 4-Way means the champions have no advantage, as they can lose the belts without ever being pinned.
The Forgotten Sons, for example, could pin someone from Lucha House Party and The New Day will not have had to look bad in the process.
In fact, The New Day have already had two reigns that only lasted around the 20-something day range, which they're at now. It's not out of the realm of possibility this is yet another short, transitional run.
The least likely scenario is for Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado to win. They just don't have the same credibility compared to The New Day or John Morrison and The Miz, nor are they the fresh heel team on the roster like The Forgotten Sons.
But while three teams have a very solid chance of winning this match, it would be odd to revert back to Morrison and The Miz and it's difficult to trust The Forgotten Sons with this responsibility. It's much easier to bank on Big E and Kofi Kingston as the most reliable to hold these titles.
Prediction: The New Day retains.
Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
The road to get to Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship was strange, with Goldberg and Roman Reigns as bumps along the way, but with their history, it's the logical go-to feud.
Strowman's WWE introduction came about through The Wyatt Family. Now, The Monster Among Men must prove he's evolved past being the black sheep under Wyatt's control.
If The Fiend were to recapture the title at this point, it would render all of Super ShowDown and WrestleMania moot. WWE would be effectively telling viewers it was a mistake to go in that direction by trying to turn back the clock.
The better scenario is to go forward with Strowman and try to make him as big of a deal as possible by having him overcome his former mentor. That way, he establishes himself as a true champion and not just a good enough backup plan at the eleventh hour.
Strowman doesn't have a strong track record of holding onto titles, having dropped every belt he's ever won by his first defense or quicker, but he has to win this match.
Prediction: Strowman retains.
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins
For Seth Rollins, winning the WWE Championship will help him reassert control over the Raw roster. With that power comes an increase in credibility for The Monday Night Messiah to spread his doctrine.
For Drew McIntyre, though, this is about getting a more stable foothold on his title run. He planted his first foot by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The second is taking down another multi-time champion in Rollins.
So much was made about building up The Scottish Terminator with his Royal Rumble victory and his constant badass run these past few months that it would be absurd to throw that out now.
Barring some wrench in the plan like an injury, McIntyre will likely hold the title until at least SummerSlam. Rollins can put up a great fight, but he's going to fall from grace to a Claymore nevertheless.
Prediction: McIntyre retains.
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
WWE may have already spoiled half the field for this match by advertising that Becky Lynch would be on Raw next week to "confront the winner of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match."
While cash-ins have happened across brands before, WWE typically keeps the Superstars on their current shows. If this was the production team jumping the gun with the announcement, it would mean none of the SmackDown stars are grabbing the briefcase.
This makes sense, as the most active storyline at the moment on the blue brand is the over two year long tease of Bayley feuding with Sasha Banks, which has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
If Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans or Carmella were to win, they'd derail that story for nothing.
However, just as all of them have lost to Bayley in the past year, the same can be said for Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Asuka.
The best case scenario is WWE playing out the promise The Queen of Spades made to The Man, that she'd take her loss at WrestleMania and use that as motivation to punish Lynch.
Winning the briefcase and having the ability to strike at any time would do wonders for Baszler, more than anyone else, and could be how she wins the title without making Lynch look too bad.
Prediction: Baszler wins.
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Any of the competitors in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match could make for interesting choices, but Otis is the easiest to write off. He's a largely comedic character who isn't yet at the right spot in his career to be taken seriously as a potential world champion.
Aleister Black stands a much better chance, but he's also relatively new to the main roster. He can still have a midcard title reign this year to build him up to being a prime candidate to win next year's briefcase after gaining more momentum.
Daniel Bryan's already won the briefcase and several world titles, so he doesn't need the accolade.
Rey Mysterio is likely in the match to be a veteran babyface people cheer for, but ultimately comes up short. The idea of him cashing in on a fellow babyface twice his size like Drew McIntyre is also implausible.
King Corbin has a decent shot. He failed his previous Money in the Bank quest, so this may be how he makes up for it. He'd be a prime choice to dethrone Braun Strowman, too, as he's a sizable threat in his own right once you look past the goofy crown.
But AJ Styles is the real one to watch. The Phenomenal One is a dangerous member of the Raw roster that McIntyre should look out for even without the briefcase. Getting the contract and ability to sneak a win makes him even more threatening and is right up his alley.
Money in the Bank works best when a smart, somewhat cowardly but still credible heel is wielding it. Nobody suits that better this year than Styles.
Prediction: Styles wins.
