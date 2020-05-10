Final Picks for Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt and WWE Money in the Bank Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 will see six men and women "climb the corporate ladder" in a way never before seen.

This year, the two ladder matches were moved to WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut with the Superstars battling it out atop Titan Towers.

Money in the Bank was already an unpredictable concept with its cash-ins. Now, fans have no idea what to expect for even the match itself!

But with those in mind, the Universal and WWE Championships up for grabs and more, let's go through one final round of picks and predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2020.