Ranking The Rock's Greatest Moments During WWE's Attitude Era

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

When talking about which wrestlers would be on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling during the Attitude Era, one of the first names mentioned is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While The Rock has transcended the sport and become one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, his impact on the business between December 1997 and June 2002 is still regarded as one of the most important in wrestling history.

From being part of one of the highest-rated television segments in WWE history to fighting multiple legends at WrestleMania in matches that are considered among the greatest of all time, The Rock was the Attitude Era.

On his 48th birthday, let's celebrate The Rock by highlighting his most significant moments from wrestling's wildest time.