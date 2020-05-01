Anonymous NFL Exec Speculates Aaron Rodgers, Raiders Could Be Match in Offseason

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

An NFL executive reportedly speculated the Las Vegas Raiders could be a landing spot for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the 2021 offseason.

Mike Sando of The Athletic reported Friday the anonymous executive views the Raiders as a "prime destination" for Rodgers in the Packers move forward with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love at QB.

Any transaction next year would likely require a significant restructuring of the two-time NFL MVP's four-year, $134 million contract.

If Green Bay trades or releases Rodgers next offseason, it would face massive salary-cap ramifications:

Pre-June 1: $31.6 million in dead cap for 2021

Post-June 1: $14.4 million for 2021 and $17.2 million for 2022 in dead cap

The financial figures start to become more manageable in 2022. His deal runs through 2023.

Meanwhile, the Raiders' Derek Carr is coming off the best statistical season of his career.

The 29-year-old California native completed 70.4 percent of his throws for 4,054 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions over all 16 games. He added two rushing scores.

Carr ranked ninth among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating (100.8) and 10th in ESPN's Total QBR (62.2).

Las Vegas added former Tennessee Titans starter Marcus Mariota on a two-year, $17.6 million contract in free agency in March to take over the backup role. Carr's deal goes through the 2022 season.

So, while an argument could be made about Rodgers' star power being a major asset for the Raiders as they attempt to build their fanbase in Vegas, the logistics of trying to acquire him next offseason are tricky.

Whether the Packers will look to move the eight-time Pro Bowl selection before his contract runs out isn't even clear in the aftermath of the front office's selection of Love.

Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre for three years after getting selected in the first round of the 2005 draft before taking over the starting job in 2008.