WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from May 1

Daniel Bryan kicked off the evening's broadcast and before he battled King Corbin in the night's opening contest, he cut a promo in which he expressed his love for wrestling and getting to do things that have never been done before.

Bryan talked about the uniqueness of the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match held inside WWE's Corporate Headquarters on May 10. He even got a nice dig on Vince McMahon for having dinosaur bones in his office.

He talked about the significance Money in the Bank had on his career before segueing into the injustice endured by Drew Gulak on last week's show at the hands of Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Corbin arrived on the scene and cut a promo that Bryan answered by reminding him that he is one of only four people to complete blow their Money in the Bank cash-in.

The king claimed he was stronger and smarter and he would win the briefcase.

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was an unexpectedly strong promo from Bryan.

That is not to suggest he is not a quality talker but given how half-hearted the build to Money in the Bank has been, he really made the match feel like a huge deal, thanks to his ability to equate its significance to his own career. His win in the match sparked a push that few expected he would get, exactly the sort of story that helps bolster the gimmick.

He was equally as good as he reminded Corbin of one of his greatest professional humiliations, adding heat to our opening match.

Good stuff right out of the gate here tonight.