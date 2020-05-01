Former Bears TE Ryan Wetnight Dies at Age 49

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

29 Nov 1998: Tight end Ryan Wetnight #89 of the Chicago Bears in action during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldiers Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Buccaneers defeated the Bears 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight died Friday after being diagnosed with gastric cancer in November 2017. He was 49.

Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website noted Wetnight is survived by his wife, Stacey, and their two sons, Scott and Zach.

"That was the first thing on my mind," Wetnight said of his family in 2018. "When someone tells you that you have cancer and you've got to get this figured out because if it spreads and it gets to other places, who knows what might happen."

The California native signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 1993. He recorded 172 catches for 1,522 yards and nine touchdowns in 91 games across seven years with the Bears.

He finished his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 2000.

Related

    Bears Got a Steal in CB Jaylon Johnson

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Got a Steal in CB Jaylon Johnson

    Alyssa Barbieri
    via Bears Wire

    Bears Showing Only a Few Defensive Flaws After Signings

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Bears Showing Only a Few Defensive Flaws After Signings

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Cost-Conscious ESPN Looking Internally for MNF Talent

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cost-Conscious ESPN Looking Internally for MNF Talent

    Michael McCarthy
    via Front Office Sports

    Dion Sims Announces Retirement

    Former Bears and Dolphins TE ends 6-year NFL career after not playing in 2019

    Chicago Bears logo
    Chicago Bears

    Dion Sims Announces Retirement

    ProFootballTalk
    via ProFootballTalk