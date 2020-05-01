Former Bears TE Ryan Wetnight Dies at Age 49

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Wetnight died Friday after being diagnosed with gastric cancer in November 2017. He was 49.

Larry Mayer of the Bears' official website noted Wetnight is survived by his wife, Stacey, and their two sons, Scott and Zach.

"That was the first thing on my mind," Wetnight said of his family in 2018. "When someone tells you that you have cancer and you've got to get this figured out because if it spreads and it gets to other places, who knows what might happen."

The California native signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 1993. He recorded 172 catches for 1,522 yards and nine touchdowns in 91 games across seven years with the Bears.

He finished his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers in 2000.