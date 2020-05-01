Report: MLB Umpires to Be Paid amid COVID-19 After Union Strikes Deal

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

MLB and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association reportedly reached an agreement Friday about how to handle the remainder of the 2020 season with play currently halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN Chicago's Jesse Rogers first reported the deal was finalized. Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted it includes a pay cut of around 30 percent.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

