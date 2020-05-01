49ers' Trent Williams: I've 'Buried the Hatchet' with Richard Sherman After Feud

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams is shown on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Tampa, Fla. After sitting out last season in a dispute in Washington, seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is excited to start over in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The past rivalry between Trent Williams and Richard Sherman was settled long ago, which is good for both players now that they are teammates with the San Francisco 49ers

Speaking to reporters, Williams said he and Sherman "buried the hatchet" after an incident following a 2013 playoff game between the Washington Redskins and Seattle Seahawks

After the Seahawks defeated the Redskins 24-14 in the NFC Wild Card Round, Williams and Sherman had a brief verbal exchange before Williams punched the outspoken cornerback in the face. 

The feud seemed to have been settled at least by July 2015, when the two stars appeared together at a Nike event. 

"Great weekend at the Nike opening and kicking it with (Sherman)," Williams wrote on Twitter after the event (h/t NFL.com's Conor Orr). "Great dude. No people we're not beefing lol."

When the 49ers acquired Williams from Washington on April 25, Sherman joked about wanting a "rematch" on Twitter. 

Video Play Button

Given the lofty expectations that San Francisco will have next season coming off a 13-3 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV in 2019, having two star players on the same page seems like a good thing for the franchise. 

Williams will step in as the 49ers' starting left tackle in the wake of Joe Staley's retirement. The 31-year-old made the Pro Bowl in seven consecutive seasons from 2012-18 as a member of the Redskins. He held out last season because of differences with Washington. 

