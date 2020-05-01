Michael Jordan's Agent David Falk: Star Turned Down $100M for 2-Hour Appearance

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk, shared a mind-blowing story this week about a nine-figure appearance and endorsement offer that MJ recently turned down. 

During an appearance on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports), Falk explained the relatively easy-money deal that Jordan declined:

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down. God bless him. He's been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn't want. I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in."

In addition to being arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan is a cultural icon and a wealthy businessman.

The face of Jordan Brand and owner of the Charlotte Hornets is worth an estimated $2.1 billion, according to Forbes, which offers some context regarding why His Airness can afford to turn down a $100 million offer.

Jordan has been retired from the NBA for 17 years, but he is just as relevant as ever, and a big reason for that is the success of his 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, which began airing on ESPN two weeks ago.

Video Play Button

The Last Dance documents Jordan's career as a whole, but more specifically his final season with the Chicago Bulls, which ended with him winning his sixth NBA championship.

MJ is and always will be highly in demand, but Falk's story proves that Jordan has full control over his own time and energy at this point in his life.

Related

    Re-Drafting 2012 NBA Class 📝

    Draymond went 35th overall in 2012, but not in our re-draft ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2012 NBA Class 📝

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    The Legend of Mambacita 🙏🐍

    Today would have been Gigi Bryant’s 14th birthday. ICYMI, @MirinFader spoke to friends and coaches who shared their favorite stories about her ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Legend of Mambacita 🙏🐍

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 2020-21 NBA Season Could Start in December

    There's been 'support' for a 2020-21 season that would start in December and end in late July or August

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 2020-21 NBA Season Could Start in December

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    New 'NBA Jam' Merch 🔥

    Tap to buy this long sleeve t-shirt 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New 'NBA Jam' Merch 🔥

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP