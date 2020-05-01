Michael Jordan's Agent David Falk: Star Turned Down $100M for 2-Hour Appearance

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan's longtime agent, David Falk, shared a mind-blowing story this week about a nine-figure appearance and endorsement offer that MJ recently turned down.

During an appearance on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports), Falk explained the relatively easy-money deal that Jordan declined:

"I brought him a deal three years ago for $100 million. All he had to do was, other than giving his name and likeness, make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal and he turned it down. God bless him. He's been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn't want. I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in."

In addition to being arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan is a cultural icon and a wealthy businessman.

The face of Jordan Brand and owner of the Charlotte Hornets is worth an estimated $2.1 billion, according to Forbes, which offers some context regarding why His Airness can afford to turn down a $100 million offer.

Jordan has been retired from the NBA for 17 years, but he is just as relevant as ever, and a big reason for that is the success of his 10-part documentary, The Last Dance, which began airing on ESPN two weeks ago.

The Last Dance documents Jordan's career as a whole, but more specifically his final season with the Chicago Bulls, which ended with him winning his sixth NBA championship.

MJ is and always will be highly in demand, but Falk's story proves that Jordan has full control over his own time and energy at this point in his life.