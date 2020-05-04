The Rivalries WWE and AEW Must Book in 2020

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Rivalries in wrestling define the sport. It is built on the relationship between the wrestlers or teams. Performers can define each other and their brands to the extent that weekly shows would not work without them.

WWE has defined Monday Night Raw with a few key rivalries since WrestleMania, most notably Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown has been all about Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt and Otis and Mandy Rose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

All Elite Wrestling has decided to build around Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer, as well as The Elite vs. The Inner Circle.

Both companies have been hampered recently by limited rosters, but no promotion goes on long without establishing rivalries between the talent available.

As 2020 moves along, it feels right to consider the feuds that should be dominating WWE and AEW. These are stories that need to happen based on build and their likely impacts.