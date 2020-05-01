Report: Lakers, Clippers, NBA Teams in CA Hoping to Be in 'Stage 2' of Reopening

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

The NBA's four teams in California—the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings—are reportedly hopeful to get included in Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan in order to begin preparations for the potential resumption of the 2019-20 season.

Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Friday inclusion as one of the lower-risk workplaces could allow those organizations back in their facilities by the third week of May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

California governor Gavin Newsom detailed the Stage 2 guidelines Tuesday on Twitter:

