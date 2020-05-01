Report: Lakers, Clippers, NBA Teams in CA Hoping to Be in 'Stage 2' of Reopening

Report: Lakers, Clippers, NBA Teams in CA Hoping to Be in 'Stage 2' of ReopeningMay 1, 2020
The NBA's four teams in California—the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings—are reportedly hopeful to get included in Stage 2 of the state's reopening plan in order to begin preparations for the potential resumption of the 2019-20 season.
Sam Amick and Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported Friday inclusion as one of the lower-risk workplaces could allow those organizations back in their facilities by the third week of May amid the coronavirus pandemic.
California governor Gavin Newsom detailed the Stage 2 guidelines Tuesday on Twitter:
