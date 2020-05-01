Corey Davis' 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Declined by Titans

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Corey Davis could be playing his final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 after the team reportedly declined his fifth-year option.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans won't exercise the extra year on Davis' rookie contract.

Per Spotrac, Davis will earn $825,000 in base salary and count $8.17 million against the cap next season.

Davis entered the NFL with tremendous hype after being selected No. 5 overall by the Titans in the 2017 NFL draft. His career got off to a slow start with 375 yards and no touchdowns on 34 receptions in 11 games as a rookie.

It appeared as though Davis turned a corner in 2018 with a team-high 65 receptions, 891 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Last season was a step back for Davis as A.J. Brown emerged as Ryan Tannehill's favorite target. The Western Michigan alum finished second on the Titans with 43 receptions and 601 yards. He was the team's leading receiver with 65 yards on five catches in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.