Corey Davis' 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Declined by Titans

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis runs a route against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. The Titans won 28-12. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Corey Davis could be playing his final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 after the team reportedly declined his fifth-year option. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans won't exercise the extra year on Davis' rookie contract. 

Per Spotrac, Davis will earn $825,000 in base salary and count $8.17 million against the cap next season. 

Davis entered the NFL with tremendous hype after being selected No. 5 overall by the Titans in the 2017 NFL draft. His career got off to a slow start with 375 yards and no touchdowns on 34 receptions in 11 games as a rookie. 

It appeared as though Davis turned a corner in 2018 with a team-high 65 receptions, 891 receiving yards and four touchdowns. 

Last season was a step back for Davis as A.J. Brown emerged as Ryan Tannehill's favorite target. The Western Michigan alum finished second on the Titans with 43 receptions and 601 yards. He was the team's leading receiver with 65 yards on five catches in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs

Video Play Button

Related

    Seahawks, Titans Have Both Made Multiple Offers to Clowney

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Seahawks, Titans Have Both Made Multiple Offers to Clowney

    Jordan Dajani
    via CBSSports.com

    LSU CB Coach on Kristian Fulton: 'The Titans Were a Perfect Landing Spot'

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    LSU CB Coach on Kristian Fulton: 'The Titans Were a Perfect Landing Spot'

    Justin Melo
    via Music City Miracles

    Top Landing Spots for Andy Dalton📍

    Which teams make the most sense for the newly available QB?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Landing Spots for Andy Dalton📍

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Awards 🏆

    ▪️Will Burrow be the king of rookie QBs? ▪️Who rises to the top of a stacked WR class?

    The @BR_Gridiron staff reveals their picks for top rookie honors this year

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Expert Consensus NFL Rookie Awards 🏆

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report