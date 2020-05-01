Video: Browns' Myles Garrett Posts 60'' Box Jump, Campaigns for Goal-Line Plays

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who is 6'4" and 272 pounds, hit a 60-inch box jump during training Thursday:

Garrett notably campaigned to be used on offense for goal-line plays, presumably fades in the corner of the end zone where he can outleap defenders for touchdowns.

Using star defensive ends on goal-line plays wouldn't be unprecedented: The Houston Texans' J.J. Watt notably caught three touchdowns in 2014.

Garrett's athleticism has caught people's attention in the past: He earned a 98.7 SPARQ (Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction and Quickness) score out of a possible 100 points at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, with Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com writing the following:

"It's no surprise that Garrett was one of the most athletic prospects in the draft regardless of position after what he did at the NFL Combine. He had the top SPARQ score among edge rushers, with Bengals draft pick Jordan Willis second (97.5). Garrett's size and 4.64 40-yard dash time helped make his SPARQ score extremely high."

The former Texas A&M star ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, benched 225 pounds 33 times and had a vertical leap of 41 inches.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft has 30.5 sacks in 37 career games.