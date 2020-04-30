Report: 'Overwhelming Majority' of NBA Officials 'Optimistic' Season Will Resume

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

There is reportedly plenty of optimism the NBA will find a way to finish the 2019-20 season even while facing the coronavirus pandemic.

"Across the league, an overwhelming majority of high-level officials remain encouraged and optimistic that basketball will return this season," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN wrote.

Wojnarowski also noted commissioner Adam Silver "has repeatedly told teams he remains determined for the season to culminate with a champion."

