Report: 'Overwhelming Majority' of NBA Officials 'Optimistic' Season Will Resume

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver speaks to the media at a press conference during NBA All-Star Saturday Night Presented by State Farm as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

There is reportedly plenty of optimism the NBA will find a way to finish the 2019-20 season even while facing the coronavirus pandemic.

"Across the league, an overwhelming majority of high-level officials remain encouraged and optimistic that basketball will return this season," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN wrote.

Wojnarowski also noted commissioner Adam Silver "has repeatedly told teams he remains determined for the season to culminate with a champion."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: NBA Expected to Move Draft

    League is expected to push the draft from June 25 to August or September

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Expected to Move Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Reveals 'Space Jam' Logo

    Lakers star shows off the movie logo on Instagram 🥕

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Reveals 'Space Jam' Logo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Rips Report on NBA Season

    LeBron tweets after report that some execs and agents want to cancel the season surfaces

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ Rips Report on NBA Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    @ZBuckley highlights three candidates for each award who deserve their shine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report