Video: Will Ferrell Poses as Greg Olsen During Seahawks' Zoom Meeting

A Seattle Seahawks team Zoom meeting got an unexpected twist Thursday as actor/comedian Will Ferrell made an appearance by posing as tight end Greg Olsen:

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll set the scene by telling the team it would virtually meet Olsen in the call. He began by reading off Olsen's resume and tossed it to the tight end. But instead, Ferrell showed up.

In a three-minute bit, the former Saturday Night Live star showed off his physique ("Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old?") and presented some play ideas ("90 Go-Flywheel Kanye Starburst") to the team.

At the end, the real Olsen was revealed laughing in response to Ferrell's act.

The connection between Ferrell and the Seahawks undoubtedly comes from Carroll, who has been friends with the comedian since his days as the USC football team's coach, per Jim Corbett of For the Win. Ferrell is a USC alum.

Ferrell has made appearances on Carroll's behalf in the past for USC and the Seahawks. He's also posed as a tight end at least one time before.

He told this story to Corbett about the 2004 Rose Bowl:

"The first thing Pete had me do was when USC played Michigan in the Rose Bowl, he put me in a USC uniform and told the team a new walk-on tight end was joining the team. He brought me in on a golf cart and everybody was looking at me like, ‘This guy doesn't look like a football player. I took my helmet off and the team went crazy. Then, I lined up for a pass to the end zone Matt Leinart threw and I somehow caught."

As for the real Olsen, the new Seahawks tight end joined the team as a free agent following nine years with the Carolina Panthers. He started his career with the Chicago Bears, playing in the Windy City from 2007-2010.