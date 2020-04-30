Gary Bettman: 2020-21 NHL Season Could Be Delayed Until November, December

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman is throwing his support behind the recent reports that the league could start the 2020-21 season two-to-three months later than expected if it allows for finishing the current season first.

Speaking to NHL Network on Thursday, Bettman confirmed the delayed start has been considered by the league office.

"We have a great deal of flexibility in terms of when we can start," Bettman said, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "There's no magic for next season of starting in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that's something that will be under consideration. We're going to try to make good, prudent, careful judgments. This isn't a race to be first back."

