Soundtrack for 'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan Documentary Released on Spotify

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

Chicago Bulls' injured player Scottie Pippen sits on the bench between teammates Michael Jordan, left and Joe Kleine in the first period against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday Dec. 5, 1997, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Michael S. Green)
MICHAEL S. GREEN/Associated Press

Fans of The Last Dance, ESPN's miniseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, have a new way to enjoy the music that has been featured in the documentary. 

Spotify released a new playlist with that music, which includes tracks such as LL Cool J's "I'm Bad," Prince's "Partyman" and The Alan Parsons Project's "Sirius."

Spotify is also featuring an "After The Last Dance" playlist that will feature podcasts discussing the most recent episodes of the show.

"The list of songs, updated in tandem with the episodes, is an ode to the music that defined the '90s," Spotify's creative director and head of urban music Carl Chery said in a press release. "From hip-hop to rock to R&B, the tracks were specially curated for streamers to discover and experience the culture of this influential time."

Related

    Report: NBA Expected to Move Draft

    League is expected to push the draft from June 25 to August or September

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Expected to Move Draft

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Reveals Space Jam Logo

    Lakers star shows off the movie logo on Instagram 🥕

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Reveals Space Jam Logo

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Rips Report on NBA Season

    LeBron tweets after report that some execs and agents want to cancel the season surfaces

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ Rips Report on NBA Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    @ZBuckley highlights three candidates for each award who deserve their shine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report