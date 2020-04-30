Soundtrack for 'The Last Dance' Michael Jordan Documentary Released on Spotify

MICHAEL S. GREEN/Associated Press

Fans of The Last Dance, ESPN's miniseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, have a new way to enjoy the music that has been featured in the documentary.

Spotify released a new playlist with that music, which includes tracks such as LL Cool J's "I'm Bad," Prince's "Partyman" and The Alan Parsons Project's "Sirius."

Spotify is also featuring an "After The Last Dance" playlist that will feature podcasts discussing the most recent episodes of the show.

"The list of songs, updated in tandem with the episodes, is an ode to the music that defined the '90s," Spotify's creative director and head of urban music Carl Chery said in a press release. "From hip-hop to rock to R&B, the tracks were specially curated for streamers to discover and experience the culture of this influential time."