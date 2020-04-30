Brett Favre Says Aaron Rodgers Feels Like 'Odd Man Out' with Packers

AJ Mast/Associated Press

If anyone understands the feeling of being the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and seeing the team select a signal-caller in the first round of the NFL draft, it is Brett Favre.

While Aaron Rodgers hasn't publicly addressed the NFC North team's decision to select Utah State's Jordan Love last Thursday and eschew taking a wide receiver throughout the 2020 draft, he apparently talked to his predecessor about it.

Favre appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) and said: "Aaron and I have a great relationship, and we talked about it. Obviously, he's a little disappointed."

The Hall of Famer also suggested the Packers sent a message of "disrespect" to No. 12 and implied he is on his own with wide receiver Davante Adams.

"Aaron, do you ever look around and say, 'I feel like the odd man out?'" Favre continued. "And he said, 'Yeah.'"

While there are parallels between Green Bay's decision to draft Love with the No. 26 pick and Rodgers with the No. 24 pick of the 2005 draft, Favre explained the latter was a top-notch prospect who happened to fall to the Packers while the former is unproven with a number of question marks.

Love had 17 interceptions and directed Utah State to a 7-6 record and Frisco Bowl loss in his final collegiate season. Rodgers had 13 total interceptions during his two years at California and led the team to a 10-2 record in his final collegiate season.

Green Bay also went 10-6 and lost on Wild Card Weekend the season before it drafted Rodgers, while it was 13-3 and one win away from the Super Bowl last season.

Favre remained the Packers' quarterback for the first three years of Rodgers' career but eventually played for the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings while his replacement started building what has become a future Hall of Fame career.

Over The Cap called cutting Rodgers as a post-June 1 designation in 2021 "the most financially beneficial" of the team's options to eventually move toward Love, noting trading the veteran this year would create an "astronomical" loss of more than $24 million in cap room.

That means Rodgers will be tasked with building on last season's NFC Championship Game appearance all while his potential long-term replacement is waiting in the wings.

Adding a game-changing wide receiver or two instead of a quarterback to hold the clipboard this year likely would have helped his cause.