Clyde Edwards-Helaire Calls Chiefs Offense 'A Perfect Fit' After 2020 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves in the ideal position at the end of the first round of the 2020 NFL draft last week. Their team was as complete as it had ever been, fresh off a Super Bowl title and returning 20 of 22 starters from its championship season.

They could have gone a number of ways with the 32nd pick, whether it was adding depth on offense or solidifying their defense. Instead, they went for a skill-position player, adding an elite talent to pair with Super Bowl stud Damien Williams by choosing LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

It's a selection both sides feel lucky to be a part of.

"This is the absolute perfect fit," Edwards-Helaire told NFL.com's James Palmer. "They actually did over-the-top homework. This was the opportunity for them to get me and for them to use my skill set. Ultimately, the things I've been hearing is make the best offense ever even better, which just to think that I would make that impact is special."

