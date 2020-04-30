City of Oakland's Lawsuit Against NFL over Raiders Relocation Dismissed by Judge

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The city of Oakland has had its lawsuit against the NFL regarding the Raiders relocation to Las Vegas this year dismissed, according to multiple reports:

The city filed the federal lawsuit in Dec. 2018, with city attorney Barbara J. Parker saying that "the Oakland City Council authorized filing the lawsuit to recover damages resulting from the Raiders' illegal move to Las Vegas, including lost revenue, money that Oakland taxpayers invested in the Raiders and other costs," per ESPN.

In that press release, the NFL was also referred to as a "cartel" and the city claimed the league was "boycotting Oakland in the marketplace for hosting a football club." Parker also argued that the league "violated federal antitrust laws while the Raiders' move also violated the NFL's own policies for team relocation."

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," Parker said. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

Raiders owner Mark Davis had said in Nov. 2018 that he wanted to remain in Oakland.

"I personally want to play in Oakland," he said. "I absolutely want to play in Oakland. We have a completed lease sitting with the city council, that all they have to do is agree to it and we're here next year."

The Raiders started in Oakland (1960-81) before relocating to Los Angeles (1982-94). They returned to Oakland in 1995, where they remained through last season.

"The Raiders were born in Oakland, and played 13 seasons in L.A. Both cities will always be part of our DNA but, today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history," Davis said in January, per Jelani Scott of NFL.com. "For today, January 22, 2020, we are now the Las Vegas Raiders. And, today, Las Vegas officially becomes our nation's capital."