Isiah Thomas Says Michael Jordan Was 4th-Best Player He Ever Played Against

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

CHICAGO - 1989: Isiah Thomas #11 of the Detroit Pistons looks to pass against Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls during an NBA game in 1989 at the Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1989 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Michael Jordan couldn't hide his disdain for Isiah Thomas in the documentary, The Last Dance, and it doesn't appear Thomas is all that enamored with Jordan either. 

CBS Sports HQ's Bill Reiter asked Thomas to list the best players he lined up against during his time with the Detroit Pistons. Jordan was fourth behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson.

Thomas explained his list to Reiter:

"When you put Jordan and his basketball team in the '80s, they weren't a very successful team. They just weren't. When you talk about Jordan and his team dominating, they dominated the '90s. But when you put him with those Lakers teams and those Pistons teams and those Celtics teams, they all beat him. They just did.

"What separated Jordan from all of us was he was the first one to three-peat. But he didn't three-peat against Magic, Larry and Dr. J."

Any ranking of the great players is always subjective, yet Thomas' hierarchy is bound to raise some eyebrows.

The third and fourth episodes of The Last Dance laid out the rivalry between the Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

Video Play Button

The Pistons served as the measuring stick for Jordan and Bulls in the late 1980s and early '90s. Detroit dumped Chicago out of the playoffs in three straight seasons before the Bulls finally got the better of "The Bad Boys" and eventually won an NBA title in 1991.

Conquering Thomas on the court apparently wasn't enough for Jordan as there are conflicting accounts as to whether MJ had a role in keeping Thomas off the 1992 Olympic team.

Time generally heals most wounds. In the case of Thomas and Jordan, the nearly three decades since the height of their battles on the hardwood have done little to quell the animosity.

Related

    Report: NBA Execs, Agents Pressuring League to Cancel Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Execs, Agents Pressuring League to Cancel Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Still Hopeful for August HOF Ceremony

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Still Hopeful for August HOF Ceremony

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    @ZBuckley highlights three candidates for each award who deserve their shine

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Low-Key Candidates for Every Major Award

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Could Play at Disney World

    League considering Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando as possible location for games if playing becomes safe

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Could Play at Disney World

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report