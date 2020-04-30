Michael Jordan's Agent David Falk: Icon Would Average 50-60 Points in NBA Today

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, but his longtime agent believes MJ would be even more dominant in today's NBA.

Appearing on 106.7 FM's The Junkies (h/t Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington) on Wednesday, David Falk suggested that current NBA teams would have no answer for a prime Jordan:

"With virtually zero defense, no hand-checking, I think if Jordan played today; if he was in his prime in today's rules, I think he'd average between 50 and 60 [points] a game. I think he'd shoot 75 percent from the floor. If you couldn't hand-check him, he would be completely unstoppable.

"Now that I watch [The Last Dance documentary on ESPN], I realize that, unless you're legally blind, you can't possibly think that there's another player who ever played the game that's remotely in the league that he's in. Nobody."

Jordan remains a cultural icon 17 years after his retirement, and he has been in the news often in recent weeks because of the ESPN documentary entitled The Last Dance, which chronicled MJ's final season in Chicago and the last of his six NBA championships.

His Airness is a Basketball Hall of Famer who was a 14-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion, six-time NBA Finals MVP, five-time NBA MVP and 10-time scoring champion during his 15-year NBA career with the Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Jordan averaged 30.1 points per game in 1,072 career regular-season games, and that number jumps to 31.5 points per game when taking out his final two seasons in Washington when he was in his late 30s.

MJ's career high in points per game was 37.1 in 1986-87, which is fifth on the all-time list. Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to top Jordan in that regard, as he occupies each of the top four spots.

In fact, Chamberlain is the only player in NBA history to average at least 50 points per game. In 1961-62 with the Philadelphia Warriors, Wilt the Stilt put up a ridiculous 50.4 points and 25.7 rebounds per contest in 80 games.

While it is difficult to project how players would fare in different eras, there is little doubt that today's NBA features a more free-flowing offensive style, whereas most buckets seemed to be contested in the 1980s and 1990s.

Scoring averages have risen steadily over the past five years, and teams were averaging 111.4 points per game this season before play was suspended, which is the highest average since 1970-71. Teams averaged in the mid-to-low 100s per game for much of Jordan's career.

Jordan played in an era where he faced physical teams like the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons and dogged individual defenders such as Gary "The Glove" Payton. Every era has exceptions, but the time and space MJ would likely see today would undoubtedly benefit him.

Today's teams also largely play at a faster pace and put up more shots than they used to, which would give Jordan more scoring opportunities as well.

While averaging between 50 and 60 points per game is nearly impossible in any era, Jordan is one of the few who would even have a chance under the right circumstances.