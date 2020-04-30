Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Allegedly Offered Underage Victim Money After Sex

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith reportedly offered to pay an underage girl after allegedly having sex with her last year.

According to TMZ Sports, the girl said in court documents that Smith offered her $200 after they had sex in August 2019. The girl said she declined at first but he "pressured her into taking a $100 bill," which she said she used on emergency contraception.

The 29-year-old Smith was arrested Wednesday in Florida and charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors after allegedly having sex with the girl when she was 17.

The alleged victim also stated in court documents that she and Smith had sex on a second occasion in September 2019 in his Cadillac Escalade. Per TMZ Sports, officials "insinuate" in the documents that they found DNA in Smith's vehicle that matches the girl.

Also, officials said they found voice memos sent from Smith to the girl in which he called her "baby," made kissing noises and asked her to spend the night with him. The girl said Smith told her to say he was serving as her "mentor" if anyone questioned the nature of their relationship.

Additionally, the girl's co-workers said it was "clear" to Smith that the girl was underage when he was pursuing her.

Smith was a fifth-round draft pick out of Florida State in 2015, and he went on to play five seasons with the Jags from 2014 to '18. Smith started 69 of the 76 regular-season games he appeared in and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Smith announced he was taking time off from football following the 2018 season and did not play in 2019. His future NFL intentions are unclear, but he isn't signed with a team.

The former NFL linebacker was released from Duval County Jail on Wednesday on $50,003 bond, and there is no official date listed for him to appear in court.