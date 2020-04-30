Predicting Matches That Will Be Added to AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Card

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing is three weeks away, but with just one match officially set for the show, AEW's decision-makers will undoubtedly be hard at work when it comes to building and adding matches on Dynamite.

Pre-taped episodes of Dynamite have aired in recent weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, but with Dynamite set to go back live next week, the Double or Nothing card should take shape quickly so that AEW can begin ramping up the advertising for the show.

The only match that is set in stone for Double or Nothing thus far is the final of the TNT Championship tournament between Cody and Lance Archer, as Cody beat Darby Allin and Archer beat Dustin Rhodes in the semifinals this week.

Although there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding who will and won't be available for Double or Nothing because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the company and its talent, here are three matches you can expect to see on the May 23 pay-per-view.

Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy

While few rivalries have truly been built in recent weeks, AEW has managed to focus on the issues between Chris Jericho and Matt Hardy.

Hardy debuted on Dynamite several weeks ago and was named part of The Elite's Blood and Guts team against The Inner Circle, but that match has yet to happen because of the restrictions that exist because of the coronavirus. Even so, Jericho and Hardy have continued to be at odds.

They engaged in a bizarre promo battle weeks ago that resulted in Hardy turning down Jericho's offer to join The Inner Circle. Hardy later challenged Jericho to an "Elite Deletion" match, but Jericho has yet to accept.

Since this year's Double or Nothing won't have the usual big-event feel since no fans will be permitted to attend, doing the Elite Deletion match between Jericho and Hardy on the card makes all the sense in the world.

WWE was dealt a tough hand with WrestleMania 36 having to take place in front of no fans, which forced it to get creative and stray from having only in-ring matches.

The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles and the Firefly Funhouse Match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt were both universally praised because of their cinematic nature and the fact that so much effort was put into making them different from everything else.

An Elite Deletion match between Jericho and Hardy can fill that same role at Double or Nothing and would have a good chance to steal the show given how creative the two participants are.

Hardy held cinematic-style matches and segments at his compound in both Impact Wrestling and WWE, so he has the experience needed to make it a success in AEW as well.

There likely wouldn't be a ton of interest in a basic singles match between Jericho and Hardy now since they are both somewhat limited compared to what they used to be able to do, but an Elite Deletion match would play to both of their strengths.

Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW World champion Jon Moxley said on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite that he would be on the show live next week, and he strongly suggested that he will find an opponent for Double or Nothing.

Moxley won the title from Jericho at Revolution and then beat Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred match to retain. Since he seems to have moved on from The Inner Circle, it is time for a new challenger to emerge.

There is no obvious person who has issues with Moxley, but Brodie Lee makes plenty of sense as Mox's next opponent given how quickly he has risen through the ranks in AEW.

Lee was introduced as the leader of Dark Order last month, and he has run roughshod over AEW since then. AEW has also firmly established him as a villainous egomaniac, which makes him the perfect foil to Moxley.

Mox thrived against Jericho and The Inner Circle since he was a lone wolf overcoming the odds, and he could do the same against Lee since Lee has Dark Order backing him up.

The timing of when Moxley's promo aired this week is worth noting, as it was played immediately after Lee's win over Marko Stunt, which may have been the company's way of planting the seeds.

Moxley and Lee have plenty of experience facing each other dating back to WWE and the independent scene before that, so they should be able to deliver a great match even with an abbreviated buildup.

Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy

Since AEW Women's champion Nyla Rose and one-half of the AEW World Tag Team champions, Adam "Hangman" Page, haven't been on television in weeks, it is difficult to predict if they will be available for Double or Nothing.

Given that uncertainty, it stands to reason that AEW will include a match on the card that features performers who have been at odds in recent weeks.

The newly formed trio of Kip Sabian, Jimmy Havoc and Penelope Ford have had no shortage of issues with Best Friends lately. On Wednesday's Dynamite, Trent and Chuck Taylor beat Sabian and Havoc in a No Disqualification and No Count-Out tag team match.

Prior to that, Orange Cassidy beat Havoc in a singles match on a recent episode of Dynamite, so pivoting to a never-before-seen Sabian vs. OC match is a strong possibility.

Sabian has been a steady presence on Dynamite lately, including last week when he pushed Dustin Rhodes to the limit in the first round of the TNT Championship tournament.

AEW fans seemed to enjoy Cassidy's match against PAC at Revolution a few months ago, and they would likely react positively on social media to a clash between Cassidy and Sabian as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).