Kristin Cavallari Says Jay Cutler Is Punishing Her Financially in Divorce Filing

Reality television star Kristin Cavallari alleged in divorce papers that her husband and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler is withholding funds to prevent her from purchasing a new home for herself and their children.

According to Cydney Contreras of E! News, Cavallari noted in the filing that she believes Cutler is "punishing" her, and Cavallari's attorney called it "typical of [Cutler's] behavior towards [Cavallari]."

Cavallari said in the filing that she looked for a home in fall 2019 and initiated the home-buying process, which Cutler "never objected" to. She stopped the process in an attempt to salvage the marriage, but recently restarted it when she realized "divorce was inevitable."

It is also alleged in the filing that Cutler "attempted to intimidate" Cavallari into an unfavorable parenting plan by preventing the purchase of a new home.

Both Cutler and Cavallari took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they were filing for divorce after seven years of marriage and 10 years together overall:

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cutler and Cavallari have three children together: Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

The 33-year-old Cavallari is a Denver native who is best known for her time on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. She and Cutler also star on Very Cavallari on E!, and she has gained acclaim as a fashion designer as well.

Cutler, 37, spent 12 seasons as an NFL quarterback with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins from 2006-17. He was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft by the Broncos and went on to become a one-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

Since Cutler has allegedly refused to leave the family home, Cavallari has requested to a judge that she be allowed to use "her portion of their funds" to buy a new home.