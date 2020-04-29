Sabrina Ionescu 3rd-Ever Co-Winner of Sullivan Award for Best Amateur Athlete

John Locher/Associated Press

Add another accomplishment to Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu's resume.

Ionescu and Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee were recognized as co-winners of the Sullivan Award, which goes to the nation's top amateur athlete every year. The Associated Press reported the news, noting they are the third ever co-winners in the award's 90-year history.

Coco Miller and Kelly Miller shared the award in 1999, while Keenan Reynolds and Breanna Stewart shared it in 2005.

Ionescu and Lee were recognized Wednesday during a ceremony that was streamed on Facebook since the event at the New York Athletic Club was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee finished his season with a sparkling 18-0 record and was coming off back-to-back NCAA titles entering his junior campaign.

He didn't have the opportunity to make it three in a row, seeing as how his junior season was cut short because of the NCAA's decision to cancel winter and spring championships because of the pandemic, but this award underscores his accomplishments.

As for Ionescu, she finished her career as one of the best basketball players in NCAA history and was selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 WNBA draft by the New York Liberty.

She was the first NCAA player to tally 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career in either the men's or women's game and posted an NCAA-record 26 career triple-doubles. The two-time Wooden Award winner and Naismith Player of the Year was also the unanimous choice as the AP Player of the Year.

The only thing missing was a national championship, which she did not have the chance to pursue with the men's and women's basketball tournaments canceled.

She did lead the Ducks to their first-ever women's Final Four last year.