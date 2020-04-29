Hunter Henry Discusses Contract Talks with Chargers, Philip Rivers

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has never known another NFL quarterback other than Philip Rivers, and he wasn't happy to see the veteran join the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

"I wasn't a fan of it because Philip is my guy," he said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "It was sad seeing him run off the last time not knowing the future."

Rivers, who played every game for the Chargers over the last 14 years, had a locker right next to Henry and is close friends with the tight end.

Henry will suit up alongside another quarterback on the Chargers for at least the upcoming year since he signed the franchise tag worth $11.1 million, but the two sides have until July 15 to come to an agreement on a long-term deal.

"There are other guys that need to be signed, too," he said. "We'll continue to talk, especially as we get closer to the deadline."

Henry missed the 2018 season with a torn ACL and sat out of four games last year because of a knee injury, but that didn't stop him from putting up career-best numbers nearly across the board with 55 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns.

While the touchdown total was lower than the eight he scored as a rookie in 2016, he was still a mismatch for opposing defenses and more than just a safety valve for Rivers.

The Arkansas product is also just 25 years old and figures to have a number of seasons of prime production remaining.

Those seasons could come with Justin Herbert, who the Chargers selected with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday, if the tight end and Los Angeles come to terms on a long-term deal.

Henry revealed he texted the Oregon product after the Chargers drafted him and is looking forward to working with a more mobile quarterback, whether Herbert or veteran Tyrod Taylor.

While Los Angeles was just 5-11 last year, it isn't far removed from its 12-4 effort in 2018 and still has a number of talented players who could propel it into the postseason discussion even without Rivers.

Henry is one of those players and could be paid accordingly if those contract talks continue.