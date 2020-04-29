Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Donates 15K Face Shields to NY, California Hospitals

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton throws in the outfield before Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is donating 15,000 protective face shields to hospitals in Southern California and New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

The masks designated for Southern California, where Stanton grew up, will be going to Inglewood's Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Van Nuys' Valley Presbyterian Hospital and the East Los Angeles Doctors' Hospital.

"The African-American and Latino communities are hit the hardest,” he told Shaikin. "Those hospitals have the least resources. They were depleted."

Stanton said he plans to donate more beyond the initial shipment of face shields.

"They're going out just as fast as they can be made," he said. "I'll keep checking on where they're needed most."

As of Wednesday, there were 1,038,451 reported cases of the coronavirus in the United States and 60,876 deaths, according to CNN.com.

