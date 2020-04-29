AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29

1 of 5

Credit: AEW

The first of two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament kicked off this week's show when Cody took on Allin. These two have been in the ring as both opponents and allies before. Their first encounter ended with The American Nightmare having his hand raised in victory.

Cody had the size, power and experience advantage going into this bout, but Allin has the same kind of devil-may-care style that has helped Superstars like Jeff Hardy and RVD find great success.

They kept things relatively tame early on. Allin kept pace with Rhodes on a technical level until he was able to take advantage of Cody's injured knee with a chop block.

Allin accidentally took out Brandi at ringside when Cody sidestepped him during an attempted takedown. As we went to the first break, The American Nightmare was taking out his anger on his opponent.

The underdog kept going after Cody's leg to keep him grounded. Allin hit the Coffin Drop, but Cody reversed it into a pin for the victory.

Grade: A-

Analysis

Cody and Allin have good chemistry. Their contrasting gimmicks play off each other well, especially since they are both currently babyfaces.

They told a good story from start to finish. Allin plays a great underdog with nothing to lose, while Cody is the confident veteran who knows exactly how good he is.

Brandi taking the bump added a little drama to the situation. All in all, this was another solid performance from two men who will likely have many more matches in the years to come.