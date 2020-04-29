AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29April 30, 2020
All Elite Wrestling returned this week with another round of matches in the TNT Championship tournament and more fanless action.
The ongoing tourney to crown the first TNT champion saw the Rhodes brothers competing in two separate matches this week.
Cody took on Darby Allin, while Dustin battled Lance Archer. We also saw the tag team division in action when The Best Friends took on Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.
Chris Jericho returned to the commentary booth to join Tony Schiavone in calling the action, and newcomer Brodie Lee continued his quest to make The Dark Order into the most dangerous stable in the company.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Darby Allin vs. Cody
The first of two semifinal matches in the TNT Championship tournament kicked off this week's show when Cody took on Allin. These two have been in the ring as both opponents and allies before. Their first encounter ended with The American Nightmare having his hand raised in victory.
Cody had the size, power and experience advantage going into this bout, but Allin has the same kind of devil-may-care style that has helped Superstars like Jeff Hardy and RVD find great success.
They kept things relatively tame early on. Allin kept pace with Rhodes on a technical level until he was able to take advantage of Cody's injured knee with a chop block.
Allin accidentally took out Brandi at ringside when Cody sidestepped him during an attempted takedown. As we went to the first break, The American Nightmare was taking out his anger on his opponent.
The underdog kept going after Cody's leg to keep him grounded. Allin hit the Coffin Drop, but Cody reversed it into a pin for the victory.
Grade: A-
Analysis
Cody and Allin have good chemistry. Their contrasting gimmicks play off each other well, especially since they are both currently babyfaces.
They told a good story from start to finish. Allin plays a great underdog with nothing to lose, while Cody is the confident veteran who knows exactly how good he is.
Brandi taking the bump added a little drama to the situation. All in all, this was another solid performance from two men who will likely have many more matches in the years to come.
Jobber No. 77635 vs. Wardlow
After a video package for Scorpio Sky and a promo from MJF, Wardlow was out to face a jobber who put up more of a fight than expected.
While the enhancement talent was able to get in a few shots, Wardlow finished him off in just a couple of minutes to score the win.
Grade: C-
Analysis
This is the kind of squash match pro wrestling promotions have been using for years. When you have someone with the size and power of Wardlow, you give him a string of easy opponents to make him look unstoppable.
The match served its purpose but it’s not the kind of bout anyone will be talking about tomorrow.
Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
Havoc and Sabian took on Chuck Taylor and Trent in the third match of the night. They hit the ground running and did not slow down for a second.
All four men were throwing caution to the wind with high-flying moves and using weapons to do as much damage as possible.
Orange Cassidy was taken out at ringside early, which allowed Penelope Ford to give her team a slight advantage. Sabian and Havoc controlled a lot of the action as a result.
Trent was the star of his team in this bout. He did the most damage and took the most dangerous bumps. Ford's interference backfired and she ended up sending Sabian into the guardrail.
Taylor finished off Havoc by spiking him onto a pile of chairs to get the pin.
Grade: B+
Analysis
The wrestlers serving as the crowd helped make this match even more fun than it would have been without a crowd, but it would have been enjoyable either way.
Both teams did a great job using weapons and employing double team moves that played to their strengths. Trent took an especially painful looking bump onto a chair at one point.
This was the strongest Best Friends have looked as a duo since AEW launched. They held their own with Havoc in a match where he should have had the advantage.
Shawn Spears vs. Jobber No. 86293
Shawn Spears was out after the break for the second match of the night featuring a local talent who is not signed by All Elite Wrestling.
The Chairman of AEW had to resort to some dirty tactics to get the upper hand. He ended up getting a submission victory with the Sharpshooter.
Grade: C-
Analysis
Spears using the Sharpshooter as a finisher was an unexpected surprise. Other than that, this was a simple squash match.
Spears needs to be built back up after his first few feuds ended in disappointment. It's nice to see AEW putting him back on the right track.
Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
AEW's resident underdog found himself in yet another unwinnable situation when Marko Stunt took on The Exalted One himself.
Lee easily threw Stunt around like a rag doll from the moment they made contact. Even when it looked like he was about to make a comeback, Lee planted him with a powerbomb for the pin.
Grade: C
Analysis
Lee is already being portrayed as a top heel in AEW. After years of being misused in WWE, it's great to see him get this opportunity.
This was another quick, dominant performance. Unlike the matches featuring Spears and Wardlow, the loser in this scenario was one of AEW's signed talents.