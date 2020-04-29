WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29April 30, 2020
It was finally time to back up the talk. The April 29 edition of WWE NXT was one of the biggest shows in recent weeks thanks to a trio of important matches that were defined by stars looking to make the most of an opportunity.
Damian Priest called his shot when he attacked Keith Lee multiple times. He has said that The Limitless One cannot beat him. Now, he gets his one-on-one NXT North American Championship opportunity.
Charlotte Flair claims she will conquer the future of WWE by defeating NXT's best, and she was starting with Mia Yim. The Head Baddie in Charge wouldn't go down easy and was looking for the upset to get her in the title picture after Io Shirai.
Drake Maverick continued his swan song run in WWE as a part of the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. This time, he fought Tony Nese, who arrogantly refused to sympathize with Maverick's plight.
After gaining a huge pinfall victory over Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream was poised to finally get his NXT Championship opportunity, but Cole kept dodging him. He needed to take drastic measures to get his title shot.
It was to be a night to remember, a big show that continued NXT's attempt to make up for the canceled NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.
Interim Cruiserweight Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott
Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was frustrated coming into this match because of his first loss in the tournament to Akira Tozawa. Swerve channeled that frustration into action as he used his technical ability to grind down El Hijo del Fantasma.
As Fantasma managed to fight back, Scott refused to back down, and as the two returned to the ring from a flurry outside, Swerve caught the luchador with a crucifix pin for the win.
In an interview following the match, Swerve promised that was just the start of his comeback. He was going to truly make NXT his house.
Result
Swerve (1-1) def. Fantasma (1-1) by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid opener that surprisingly did not get off the ground as much as expected. These two men are athletic and talented performers. They slowed this down too much, especially over the commercial break. It led to a brief flurry at the end that did not quite land.
Still, you cannot go wrong with talent like this. Swerve picked up a big win and began building himself back up in the interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament. His story may be the most interesting to follow in his group.
Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro
Johnny Gargano put over Candice LeRae on her way to the ring. Kacy Catanzaro refused to be scared of LeRae, who played serious mind games with her challenger. LeRae laid out Catanzaro repeatedly with a physical technical focus.
She mercifully put her opponent out of her misery with the Wicked Stepsister. Afterward, a giddy Gargano watched as his wife locked her fallen opponent in the Gargano Escape.
Result
LeRae def. Catanzaro by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Analysis
LeRae is one of the best women's wrestlers in the world, but she works much better as a face. It is possible that she can grow into her role. This match did not work. It was flat and awkward, perhaps due to Catanzaro's inexperience.
Gargano has absolutely committed to his persona, though it is easier to sell it without talking or wrestling. His giddy attitude will be fun to watch when supporting LeRae.
Imperium Ruin Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher's Newly-Bros Show
Matt Riddle introduced The Newly-Bros Show, which was his way of learning more about Timothy Thatcher. Byron Saxton hosted, asking about Thatcher's personal life. Riddle managed to guess that Thatcher did not own a TV but might buy one as well as his weird triple threat on a washer.
The fun and games went bad quickly as Imperium struck. Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner laid out Matt Riddle then beat down Thatcher in the ring.
Grade
B-
Analysis
While the game show style segment was bizarre, it left a memorable impression. Thatcher's introduction has been unique, though it has also been counter to his personality. The end goal should be to fully commit to his gruff style without The Original Bro.
What mattered more long term is that Imperium has finally pushed into title contention. Bartel and Aichner have been great every time out, but their alliance with WALTER made them the punching bags too often. This is a chance to establish the teams' dominance.
Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim
Ahead of the match, Adam Cole cut a backstage promo on The Velveteen Dream. He promised to remain the greatest NXT champion in history by making sure the dream was over after next week.
Mia Yim showed her resilience against the onslaught of Charlotte Flair, taking her best offense including a high Boston crab and big boot. A few key close roll ups frustrated The Queen, but she managed to dodge the Protect Ya Neck and lock in the Figure-Eight for a tap out.
Afterward, Io Shirai challenged Charlotte to a match for her title next week. A promo package also revealed that Karrion Kross would debut next week.
Result
Charlotte def. Yim by submission.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Charlotte and Yim are good together. A few rough edges did not distract from the overall fun match. It was obvious the HBIC was losing, but she got a few close call nearfalls. She did not look like a top contender yet, but she proved she was a future challenger with more time to build momentum.
Charlotte vs. Shirai next week will be fantastic as will the entire line-up for the May 6 show. The pair of title matches will be huge as will the debut of Kross.
Dexter Lumis vs. Shane Thorne
Dexter Lumis was almost impervious to pain as Shane Thorne gave him a major fight. The quiet fighter turned the match around with a devastating spinebuster before choking the life out of Thorne with a kata gatame.
Result
Lumis def. Thorne by submission.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Lumis has looked much better in recent weeks, honing his skills and approach in the ring. He feels dangerous now, and he made a big impression with his dominant victory over Thorne. While this was a squash, it was impressive to take a known name with this much ease.
His issue with Undisputed Era has not been addressed yet, but it is smart to keep him front and center. Each win gives him momentum that will make it easier to believe he can stand up to some of the top heels in NXT.