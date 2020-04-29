WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It was finally time to back up the talk. The April 29 edition of WWE NXT was one of the biggest shows in recent weeks thanks to a trio of important matches that were defined by stars looking to make the most of an opportunity.

Damian Priest called his shot when he attacked Keith Lee multiple times. He has said that The Limitless One cannot beat him. Now, he gets his one-on-one NXT North American Championship opportunity.

Charlotte Flair claims she will conquer the future of WWE by defeating NXT's best, and she was starting with Mia Yim. The Head Baddie in Charge wouldn't go down easy and was looking for the upset to get her in the title picture after Io Shirai.

Drake Maverick continued his swan song run in WWE as a part of the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. This time, he fought Tony Nese, who arrogantly refused to sympathize with Maverick's plight.

After gaining a huge pinfall victory over Adam Cole, The Velveteen Dream was poised to finally get his NXT Championship opportunity, but Cole kept dodging him. He needed to take drastic measures to get his title shot.

It was to be a night to remember, a big show that continued NXT's attempt to make up for the canceled NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay.