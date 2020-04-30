NBA Rumors: Latest on Knicks' Trade Strategy, Warriors' Draft Plans and More

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2019-20 NBA season remains in limbo, and the league continues to eye possibly ways to finish it.

One possible solution could have the league's 30 teams all converging on Disney World in Orlando, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Regardless of if and how the NBA wraps up the current season, the 2020 offseason is going to occur. The WNBA and NFL have shown that a virtual draft works, so the rookie selection process and free agency should proceed with some relative normalcy.

For the New York Knicks, this means that chasing much-needed top-end talent remains on the to-do list. According to SNY's Ian Begley, part of that plan could include going after stars who are unhappy elsewhere.

The Knicks missed out on acquiring D'Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline, but according to Begley, that sets them up perfectly to pursue a disgruntled star in the offseason:

"That trade left them with seven first-round picks in the next four drafts, and a young core that includes RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox and Ntilikina. They'll also have significant cap flexibility, which is partially the result of the short-term deals with team options inked last summer.

Because of that, some with the Knicks feel that they are incredibly well positioned to trade for a disgruntled star if one becomes available."

While it remains unclear which veterans could actively seek a trade this offseason, history suggests that at least one notable star will. Last year, for example, Anthony Davis became the prize of the offseason because he forced his way onto the trading block.

Given the fact that New York is not viewed as a prime free-agent destination, selling out for a trade could be the Knicks' best shot at landing a superstar in 2020.

Warriors Interested in Deni Avdija



Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors shouldn't have trouble attracting free agents this offseason, as they're looking to carry a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson duo into 2020-21. However, Golden State is set to have a lottery pick for the first time since 2012, meaning the chance to add another star will start there.

One player the Warriors have been studying is European star Deni Avdija. The 19-year-old has drawn NBA interest for a couple of years now, and the Warriors have been among the interested clubs.

"In 2018-19, it was mostly NBA scouts crossing the Atlantic to observe Avdija," NBC Sports' Monte Poole wrote. "In 2019-20, those trips were upgraded, as a procession of general managers took seats in mostly smallish gyms. The Warriors, according to multiple league sources, were among those taking a long look."

Avdija is an ascending draft prospect and someone who could develop into a fine role player for Golden State in the near future.

"The Israeli-born forward isn’t Luka Doncic or anything," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote. "He’s not that level of elite prospect. But he’s good and someone who profiles as a solid starter at some point as long as his shooting keeps making the strides it has this season."

Kings Front Office Likely to Return

The Sacramento Kings have not made the playoffs since the 2005-06 season. Early in the year, as the team started 15-29, it appeared that the drought would continue.

However, Sacramento heated up as the season went on, and when play was suspended, the Kings had pushed to a 28-36 record. While that clearly isn't a phenomenal record, it puts the Kings just a few games back from the eighth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (32-33).

The recent surge might have saved the jobs of head coach Luke Walton and general manager Vlade Divac. According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, co-owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive seems more content with the direction of the team:

"Ranadive had made his frustrations known with both the front office and coaching staff during the Kings’ 15-29 start. Questions arose about whether he might be compelled to make changes in the offseason, but sources say Divac and Walton appear very likely to remain (their contracts run through the 2022-23 season)."

The case for keeping Walton and Divac is strengthened by the unusual stat in which the NBA finds itself. Given limitations on travel and in-person meetings, finding replacements for the pair could prove more difficult than it would in a typical offseason.