A Draft Do-Over for Every MLB Team

The Draft: 2010

The Squandered Pick: RHP Barret Loux, No. 6 overall

The Missed Opportunity: LHP Chris Sale, No. 13 overall

There were six pitchers selected before Chris Sale went No. 13 overall in the 2010 draft.

Jameson Taillon (No. 2), Drew Pomeranz (No. 5) and Matt Harvey (No. 7 overall) have gone on to varying levels of MLB success; Deck McGuire (No. 11) flamed out in the minors; and both Barret Loux (No. 6) and Karsten Whitson (No. 9) failed to sign.

The D-backs made the Loux selection, eventually opting against signing him after he failed a post-draft physical.

"The (mistakes) that really gnaw at me and I still wake up thinking about are the ones in the draft," Jerry Dipoto, who was vice president of scouting and player development for the D-backs in 2010, told reporters. "Where you had a scout or multiple scouts in the room telling you, 'This is the guy.' You know, 'We should take Chris Sale.' We should have."

Sale has gone on to post more career WAR (45.3) than those other six pitchers combined (29.1).

One can't help but wonder if having Sale in the rotation would have prevented the Zack Greinke signing, which might have in turn saved the team enough money to extend Paul Goldschmidt or re-sign Patrick Corbin.