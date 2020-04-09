How Every MLB Team Would Use a 21st-Century Do-Over

0 of 30

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Let's for a minute imagine that a magical genie has decided to grant each MLB franchise one mulligan to use on any decision made during the past 20 years. How would they each proceed?

It's the ultimate hypothetical: one do-over to set right a grievous error that has haunted the front office and fanbase alike for years.

Fernando Tatis Jr. taking the league by storm in a Chicago White Sox uniform. Manny Ramirez playing his entire career with the Cleveland Indians. Chris Davis no longer cashing checks signed by the Baltimore Orioles.

Ahead, we've made that tough decision for all 30 MLB teams, combing through trades, free-agent signings, and various other decisions over the last 20 years.

More times than not, the bad trade got the nod over the bad free-agent signing. Someone was going to sign those players, and most teams wading in the deep end of the free-agent pool have a ton of money to spend anyway. Losing young, cost-controlled talent almost always hurts more than whiffing on a big signing.

The only thing off-limits was altering the MLB draft. Otherwise, the answer for 21 teams would have simply been "Draft Mike Trout" after they passed on him in 2009, and that would have made for a boring article.