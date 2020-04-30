Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Rankings and Top Dynasty Options from NFL Draft

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

For the typical football fan, the NFL draft is all about improving rosters and bringing future stars to the league. For fantasy football die-hards, it's all about adding options for future fantasy drafts.

Incoming rookie classes are exciting for both traditional and dynasty leagues. For the former, first-year players provide sleeper options, potential late-round steals and support for existing fantasy standouts. For the later, rookies can provide tremendous long-term value.

Fantasy managers have to approach the two formats differently, of course. IN a traditional league, immediate value becomes the top selling point. For example, new Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers could be a late-round target because he has a good shot at winning the starting job.

Todd Gurley, you may recall, was released earlier this offseason.

Immediate value isn't as important for dynasty leagues, where a player can stick around for a decade or more. While Akers could be a late-round steal this year, he might not even be on the Rams roster a half-decade from now—given the short shelf life of running backs.

Here, we'll dig into both formats, examining updated PPR rankings for 2020 and some top dynasty options for the future.

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

5. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

8. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

17. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

18. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

23. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

24. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

25. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

27. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Odell Beckham jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

34. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

35. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

39. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

40. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

41. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

43. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

44. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

45. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

46. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

47. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

48. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

49. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

50. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

This is the big one for dynasty leagues. Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was considered the safest quarterback in this draft class, and the Cincinnati Bengals pounced on him at No. 1. While Cincinnati hasn't exactly been a fantasy hot spot in recent years, it isn't devoid of talent.

This year, the Bengals will boast players like A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, John Ross and rookie wideout Tee Higgins.

Of course, Burrow may not start much or at all in 2019, especially with an abbreviated training camp likely. This is why his immediate fantasy value is low—along with the fact that rookie quarterbacks often fail to outshine their veteran counterparts in fantasy.

Over the long haul, however, Burrow should become Cincinnati's permanent starter and potentially a high-end player.

"We will never pick No. 1 again," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, per Shea Dixon of 247Sports.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

New Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has the potential to make an immediate impact and to hold long-term dynasty value. Another former LSU standout, Edwards-Helaire should be particularly valuable in PPR formats.

Edwards-Helaire was a polished pass-catcher with the Tigers, catching 55 passes in 2019 alone.

While running backs are often drafted and discarded after their rookie contracts, this may not be the case with Edwards-Helaire. He isn't likely to see an extremely heavy workload early in his career. At least, he shouldn't in 2020, as the Chiefs have Damien Williams to share the load.

If the Chiefs limit Edwards-Helarie's workload early, he could see a lengthy career in Kansas City, potentially having some Christian McCaffrey-like outings in the near future. The pass-driven nature of the Chiefs offense should help, whereas a player like Akers might be run into the ground like his predecessor.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' offense didn't strike fear into the hearts of opponents in 2019. However, it could be a much different story in 2020. Second-year quarterback Drew Lock appears to have settled in as the team's starter, and he now has several quality weapons at his disposal.

Wideout Courtland Sutton and tight end Noah Fant return from last season. The Broncos drafted wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler in the first and second rounds, respectively. Jeudy was perceived by many to be the top receiver in this draft class—he was the fifth overall player on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board—and he is a tremendous route-runner.

"In 20 years of doing this, he's the best college route-runner I've ever seen," ESPN's Todd McShay said of Jeudy.

Jeudy's ability to separate and catch nearly everything that comes his way gives him early PPR value. Over the long-term, however, he could soon replace Sutton as Denver's top target.

While he might not be an athletic marvel in the Julio Jones mold, Jeudy has the potential to be a 100-catch-per-season player for the next 10 years.