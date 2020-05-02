What Every NFL Team's Rookie Class Must Accomplish in 2020

0 of 33

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The NFL draft is a strange beast. Fans and media members love to immediately judge teams on the choices they have made, though judgment is largely based on the individual prospects alone. This isn't a fair form of evaluation because not every team enters draft weekend with the same goals.

Depending on what stage of construction a team is in—whether rebuilding or chasing a championship—teams set out to draft for different reasons. While every team wants to add Pro Bowl-quality talent, some are looking to plug holes, while others can afford to take the best player available with every selection.

This is why when a team "reaches" for a player or deviates greatly from a media big board, it isn't always the mistake it is made out to be.

When the draft classes are complete, teams' expectations will differ as well. Not every team will hope to have the same results out of its rookie class—though "winning more games" is certainly a popular goal.

Here we'll take a broad look at what each NFL franchise can and should expect to get out of its rookie class in 2020.