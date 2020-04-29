Report: Jamal Adams' 5th-Year Jets Contract Option Picked Up Amid Trade Rumors

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The New York Jets picked up the fifth-year option on star safety Jamal Adams on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

The option will pay Adams $9.9 million in the 2021 season, per Spotrac.

