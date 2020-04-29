Report: Jamal Adams' 5th-Year Jets Contract Option Picked Up Amid Trade Rumors

AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The New York Jets picked up the fifth-year option on star safety Jamal Adams on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. 

The option will pay Adams $9.9 million in the 2021 season, per Spotrac. 

                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

