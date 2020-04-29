Lamar Jackson's Rushing Yard Odds Open at 999.5 for Ravens' 2020 Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs out of the backfield against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Only two quarterbacks in NFL history have rushed for 1,000 or more yards in a single season: Michael Vick in 2006 and Lamar Jackson last season. The question now is whether Jackson can become the first NFL quarterback to reach the milestone in more than one season. 

Oddsmakers like his chances. Caesars Sportsbook put the over/under on his rushing yards for the season at 999.5, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. 

Jackson rushed for an impressive 1,206 yards last season, though the Baltimore Ravens' superstar and defending MVP has maintained that he doesn't plan on running as much going forward. 

"I doubt that I am going to be carrying the ball a lot going further into the future, because we have dynamic running backs and even more receivers," he said last week, per Hensley. "We are going to be pretty good, and I don't think I'll be running a lot."

Jackson is so dynamic, however, that it's still risky to bet against him putting up huge numbers on the ground. Baltimore's offense has been built around his dual-threat capabilities, and the Ravens led the NFL in rushing attempts (596), rushing yards per game (206) and yards per carry (5.5) last season. 

Much of that came down to Jackson killing teams with his legs. It's hard to imagine the Ravens veering too far from a strategy that led them to a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs. 

