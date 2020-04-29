Brett Favre Says Aaron Rodgers Was 'Surprised' Packers Drafted Jordan Love

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Brett Favre has talked to Aaron Rodgers since the Green Bay Packers took Jordan Love in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL draft.

To the surprise of no one, Rodgers doesn't appear to be happy.

"I'm not going to talk about all that we talked," Favre said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. "He was, let's just say surprised, they went that direction."

If anyone knows something about the Packers years before the incumbent is expected to retire, it's Favre. The Packers did the same thing to him in 2005, selecting Rodgers when Favre was heading into his age-36 season—the same age as Rodgers now.

One major difference: Favre had already begun publicly discussing his potential retirement. Rodgers has done no such thing, saying at several points he wants to play until at least his 40th birthday.

"I think that they burned the bridge that's going to be hard to overcome," Favre said. "At some point, it will rear its ugly head."

Favre said he believes Rodgers' ending will be similar to his own, playing for another team as the Packers replace him with a newer model.

"Our situation is so similar at this point in our careers," Favre said. "New coach, new organization. The regime that drafted Aaron is gone—completely gone. That's the same thing that happened with me. My take is, 'We want to put our stamp on our guys and hope we can win with previous guys, meaning Aaron Rodgers and other guys.' They'd be idiots to think Aaron is not capable of leading them to a Super Bowl.

Rodgers has not commented on the Packers' draft strategy, but the team has taken widespread criticism from fans and analysts alike. Just one win away from a Super Bowl berth last season with holes at receiver and on their front seven, the Packers took backups in Love and running back A.J. Dillon.

While it would seem implausible that the Packers would want to move on, we've seen time and again how few stars finish their careers playing for just one organization. Tom Brady's signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason is perhaps the greatest evidence that your time with an organization is finite.

The Packers just started the clock faster than anyone thought.