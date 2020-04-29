Video: Josh Richardson Reveals Rookie Hazing Duties for Chris Bosh with Heat

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

For rookies across professional sports, doing things like carrying bags or paying for veterans' meals is a time-honored tradition of lighthearted rookie "hazing."

It was no different for Josh Richardson when he arrived with the Miami Heat, carrying the guitar case for Chris Bosh—even when Bosh didn't bring his guitar.

Richardson revealed his "hazing" duties during a FIFA Belt match against Jesse Lingard on Wednesday: 

There are so many amusing parts to this small story, so let's break them down. First of all, it's hilarious that Bosh was so committed to the bit that he'd bring the guitar case himself without the guitar, just so Richardson can carry it. Second of all, if he knew Richardson was carrying the case, why not just always bring the guitar?

We're going to have to give Bosh credit here, because forcing Richardson to carry an empty case just because is far funnier than lugging around the guitar.

