Nevada Sportsbook Wagers Drop 76% in March amid COVID-19 Pandemic

With few live sporting events available, Nevada sportsbooks unsurprisingly saw a lot less action in March.

According to David Purdum of ESPN, there was $141.2 million wagered at official books across the state, which was the lowest total in March since 1993. It was also a 76 percent drop from last year's record of $596.7 million.

This was partially due to the cancellation of this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament. The NBA and NHL seasons were also suspended because of the coronavirus, while the start of the MLB season has been delayed.

    

