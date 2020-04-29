Dr. Anthony Fauci: United States 'Not Ready' for Sports to Return Amid COVID-19

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that it isn't yet the right time for sports to return to action in the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with James Wagner and Ken Belson of the New York Times, Fauci said: "I would love to be able to have all sports back. But as a health official and a physician and a scientist, I have to say, right now, when you look at the country, we're not ready for that yet."

All major American sports leagues have been shut down in terms of athletic competition since March because of COVID-19. The NBA, NHL, MLS, NASCAR, PGA Tour, ATP and WTA all suspended their seasons, while MLB has yet to start its 2020 regular season.

                

