Breaking Down Best Options for Mystery Person Character on WWE SmackDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE SmackDown has been graced by a mysterious presence over the past several weeks, and their role has gotten increasingly bigger over time.

It started with some random glitches and strange logos, but the much-talked-about mystery person has gotten more brazen recently. They even played a role in getting Otis and Mandy Rose together by revealing the plot Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville devised to get Rose to fall for Ziggler.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the mystery person's identity, but WWE hasn't provided many big clues, and there is no immediate end in sight to the angle.

Here are some of the top candidates for who could be under the hood when the promotion decides it's time to make the revelation.

Mustafa Ali

For the entirety of the mystery person gimmick, the smart money has been on Mustafa Ali to be revealed as the Superstar behind it.

The primary reason for that is the fact that the mystery person's logo is an illuminated circle, which is what can be seen on Ali's glove during his entrance. Perhaps it is simply a red herring, but there is little doubt that Ali would be a good fit in the role.

Ali is a great all-around talent, but he hasn't been given anything to sink his teeth in over the past year. He was in the WWE Championship scene last year and was even involved in a title match with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens at Fastlane.

It wasn't long ago that Ali was considered one of WWE's fastest-rising stars, and perhaps the best way to get him back to that point would be to reveal him as the person behind the mysterious gimmick.

He can not only go in the ring but is also a quality talker. This character would require him to delve into that and finally give him a chance to show his full complement of skills.

This type of gimmick requires a strong person behind it who can make all the waiting and anticipation worthwhile, and Ali seems like someone who can handle that burden.

Shorty G

If anyone on SmackDown desperately needs to be repackaged and given something new to test out from a character perspective, it is Chad "Shorty G" Gable.

Gable was seemingly on the rise last year when he made it all the way to the King of the Ring final before losing to Baron Corbin. WWE did him no favors after that by saddling him with the Shorty G name and having him switch to wearing strange attire.

Before the change, Gable seemed to be getting over as an underdog babyface, and the fans appeared to like the fact that he was drawing on his past as a former amateur wrestling star and Olympian. When all of that went away, Gable fell down the card on SmackDown and stopped appearing on the show all together, which led to him not being part of WrestleMania 36 like Ali.

Being the mystery man would be a huge departure from anything Gable has done in WWE, but that could be a good thing. It would allow him to show his range and prove he can be a character who isn't just defined by his height.

Gable has top-star potential with the right gimmick and the right opportunity, and perhaps being revealed as the mystery person is just the boost he needs.

Ember Moon

The overwhelming sentiment seems to be that the SmackDown mystery person is a man, so revealing a female Superstar to be behind it would be quite the swerve.

There isn't any concrete proof that the mystery person is male, so it isn't outside the realm of possibility that it could be a woman, and there is a good option in place if that is the case.

Ember Moon has been out for seven months with a torn Achilles, and it is unclear when she will be able to return to action. If she is the mystery person, WWE can afford to bring her along slowly and reveal her when she's ready to go in the ring.

Moon is a supremely athletic talent, but she has not had much success on the main roster. A big part of that is the fact that she has never developed a clear character or done much on the mic to establish herself.

She has appeared often on FS1's WWE Backstage during her in-ring absence, helping to sharpen her promo skills, so perhaps she is ready to take on the challenge of a character-driven role like the SmackDown mystery person.

Making Moon the storyline's protagonist would get people talking, and it would then be up to her to take the momentum gained and use it to catapult herself to the top of the women's division.

