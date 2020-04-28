Eagles GM Howie Roseman Says He Knew He'd Get Fan Backlash for Jalen Hurts Pick

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Howie Roseman has been in Philadelphia long enough to know the Eagles fanbase doesn't always react well to change. The general manager got a reminder anyway after selecting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the NFL draft Friday.

Speaking to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Tuesday, Roseman said he wasn't surprised by the backlash and that he hopes it settles once fans see why he made the pick:

"I knew at first it would be like that, but I thought our fans when they go back and watch highlights of this guy play and go back and listen to him talk and see how successful he was in college and what kind of playmaker he is and what kind of person he adds to your culture and what kind of teammate he is, I thought it would be—kind of like there would be excitement because this is one of the best players in college football over the last four years. And so I am a little surprised, but I also understand it is only because they want to win right now and I have a different job."

At a time when the franchise could've used their second-round pick to upgrade the defense or continue solidifying the offensive line, Roseman jumped at the opportunity to grab Hurts, citing the Eagles' history as "quarterback developers" among the reasons why he felt inclined to select the former Oklahoma star.

The move certainly had its merits—especially given the injury history of starting quarterback Carson Wentz—yet it left fans wanting with so much talent still on the board. Roseman sensed fans would be confused before he even submitted the pick. That didn't dissuade him, but it did encourage him to issue a warning:

"I have been in Philly a long time. We have unbelievably passionate fans, and I love it. I've been a part of this community, and our fans are a big part of the reason we have success, and so I appreciate that. I said on the radio that when we made this pick and I'm trying to talk on Microsoft Teams to tell those guys, and I said, 'Hey guys, we are going to pick Jalen Hurts and hold onto the side of the boat because this is going to get rocky.'"

Roseman said Hurts won't replace Wentz now or in the immediate future. Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension last offseason.

Having strong depth at quarterback was a need for Philadelphia. The team benefited from that when Nick Foles led it to a victory in Super Bowl LII. In 2009, the Eagles signed Michael Vick with Donovan McNabb on the roster.

To Roseman, the Hurts pick was another part of building—and sustaining—a championship roster:

"We love Carson Wentz, and we have shown it with our actions. We showed it when we traded everything to go and get him. We showed it when we went and paid him with that contract, and it is not like we are trying to get out of that contract. We are committed to that, but we're trying to build a football team that has incredible depth. ... [L]ike [owner] Jeffery [Lurie] said we want to have two of the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. That is our goal, that is what we are trying to do, and we want to continue to do."

What happens to the team if Wentz and Hurts become top-10 quarterbacks is an entirely different conversation.